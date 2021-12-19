Advertisement

Nebraska’s quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska has held one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates for years, with fewer than two million people and plenty of jobs to go around.

That rate has hit new lows thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, with the state announcing the lowest-ever recorded unemployment of 1.8% in November. Now Gov. Pete Ricketts, who frequently expounds on the value of work, is confronting an intriguing question: Can a governor nudge the few citizens who are unemployed back to work, even if they apparently aren’t eager or able to do so?

Ricketts has taken steps to prod people to work, although in some cases, the unemployed are caring for relatives or concerned about the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 33rd & Cornhusker, Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after serious crash at 33rd and Cornhusker
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) spikes the ball over Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) and Lauren...
Blocking Nebraska, Rettke carries Badgers to national title
YouTube TV lost access to all Disney-owned channels Saturday. The companies are hoping to reach...
YouTube TV customers may not be able to watch Huskers in National Championship game
45-year-old Jay Schultz.
LPD arrests man for forging over $32,000 worth of bad checks in Lincoln
Photo taken Wednesday just north of Lochland and Blaine Ave. in Hastings.
National Weather Service confirms 12 tornadoes in Nebraska

Latest News

Former Nebraska lawmaker will serve as Rural Development director
Freez'n for a Reason
Freez'n for a Reason
One person still in critical condition after crash
One person still in critical condition after crash
Generic road closed
Closures on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway