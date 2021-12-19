Portion of West Holdrege Street to Close Dec. 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -West Holdrege Street between Northwest 48th Street and Chitwood Lane will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move growth project beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Access to residences will be from Northwest 27th and West “O” streets. This project is scheduled to be completed by August 2022.

This project includes new pavement, water mains, sidewalks, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps and a roundabout at the intersection of West Holdrege and Chitwood Lane to serve the growing development in this area.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $78 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.

For more information on this project, visit streets.lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

