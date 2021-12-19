Advertisement

Recognition for Nebraska volleyball team to take place during the halftime of Women’s Basketball game

Nebraska players huddle during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball...
Nebraska players huddle during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A recognition for the Nebraska Volleyball Team will take place during the halftime of the Women’s Basketball game against Drake on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Nebraska Woman’s Basketball game starts at 12 p.m.

Caption

All general admission seating (sections 101, 102,111,112,113 and 122) are free. Reserved seats can be bought online for $15 each.

