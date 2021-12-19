Advertisement

Six horses die in overnight barn fire in Bellevue

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Six horses are dead following an overnight barn fire a block east of Chandler off Prairie Ave. Bellevue Fire says they were called at 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

They say crews had issues reaching the fire because the fire truck wouldn’t make it up the narrow driveway. The closest fire hydrant was a block and a half away.

Crews were eventually able to get the fire under control and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 33rd & Cornhusker, Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after serious crash at 33rd and Cornhusker
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) spikes the ball over Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) and Lauren...
Blocking Nebraska, Rettke carries Badgers to national title
YouTube TV lost access to all Disney-owned channels Saturday. The companies are hoping to reach...
YouTube TV customers may not be able to watch Huskers in National Championship game
45-year-old Jay Schultz.
LPD arrests man for forging over $32,000 worth of bad checks in Lincoln
Photo taken Wednesday just north of Lochland and Blaine Ave. in Hastings.
National Weather Service confirms 12 tornadoes in Nebraska

Latest News

Nebraska’s quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?
Former Nebraska lawmaker will serve as Rural Development director
Freez'n for a Reason
Freez'n for a Reason
One person still in critical condition after crash
One person still in critical condition after crash