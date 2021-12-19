Supplies being collected in Grand Island for Kentucky tornado victims

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The members of the Grand Island chapter of American Legion Riders paired up with Sunrise Express to load up a semi trailer with supplies for disaster relief in Mayfield, Kentucky. They weren’t only collecting donations, they were also driving to Mayfield to deliver them to those in need.

David Morrison, American Legion Rider and safety director for Sunrise Express, said they were seeing quite a bit of support.

“Been a lot of people in the community’s come by, dropped things off, they’ve come by and said ‘what are you needing, what can we go get,’” he said.

Voice for Companion Animals volunteers stopped by to drop off a truckload of pet food, leashes and more.

“We ... had plenty of supplies and wanted to give for the season like it’s supposed to be so, here we are,” said VCA Volunteer Tracie Pfeifle.

Pfeifle said it was a good feeling to know they were making a difference in a number of people’s lives.

“I’m hoping, most of all, that people don’t have to relinquish their pets, because they are a big part of your family, and so, hopefully us donating what we have, they’ll be able to keep their pets with them,” she said. “This is a hard time in their life, they’ve lost so much, you don’t want to loose a family member too.”

Morrison said it was nice to see all the support from the community, and remembered how Kentucky also helped out people in central Nebraska during the flood in 2019.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Morrison said. “They were they when we needed them, Kentucky was several years ago. They brought a lot of hay up for livestock because of that, so, it’s kind of a pay back to Kentucky for their gratitude.”

The American Legion Riders planned to collect donations at the GI United Veterans Club through the weekend or until the semi trailer was filled. They are accepting a variety of disaster relief items such as blankets, toiletries, canned goods and more.

