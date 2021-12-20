Cooler, seasonal Monday
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to Nebraska on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and a bit milder. Mild temperatures expected through Christmas.
Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler on Monday. Highs in the Lincoln area will be in the mid 30s with a north wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts between 25 and 30 mph.
Mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper teens. North wind becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
Mostly sunny on Tuesday and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Mild temperatures expected Wednesday through Sunday and mainly dry.
