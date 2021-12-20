Advertisement

Cooler, seasonal Monday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to Nebraska on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and a bit milder. Mild temperatures expected through Christmas.

Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler on Monday. Highs in the Lincoln area will be in the mid 30s with a north wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts between 25 and 30 mph.

Cooler, seasonal temperatures for Monday.
Mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper teens. North wind becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Seasonal temperatures for overnight lows.
Mostly sunny on Tuesday and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Milder temperatures expected on Tuesday.
Mild temperatures expected Wednesday through Sunday and mainly dry.

Above average temperatures expected over the next several days.
