Credit card stolen from woman’s purse used to buy $5,000 in gift cards

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department believe two women stole credit cards from a woman’s purse at a southeast Lincoln grocery store.

On Friday, around 11 a.m., a 66-year-old woman told police that she was shopping at the Hy-Vee off 70th and Stacy Lane when she became distracted inside the store by an unknown woman who kneeled in front of her while she was on the phone.

LPD said the victim’s purse, which contained multiple credit cards, was near her at the time.

According to police, within the next half hour, the victim was notified that her credit card was used to purchase $5,473.86 worth of gift cards at a Walmart near S 91st Street and Andermatt Drive.

Police said the victim believed it was likely that someone stole the credit card from her purse while she was distracted inside Hy-Vee.

Officers examined digital evidence and spoke with employees at both stores.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

