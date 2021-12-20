Dec. 15 storms across Midwest classified as derecho

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A line of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept across the Midwest last week has been classified by the National Weather Service as a serial derecho — the first on record December.

At least 45 tornadoes have been preliminarily confirmed in the Dec. 15 storms that crossed the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.

Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota took the brunt of the damage. Five deaths were blamed on the weather. A derecho shares similarities to a hurricane, but it has no eye and its winds come across in a line. The similarity is in the damage, which is likely to spread over a wide area.

TIMELAPSE VIDEO of the storm passing over downtown Lincoln taken from the administrative offices of Lincoln City Libraries.



Thanks Amy Huffman for sharing this video with us. #LNK pic.twitter.com/jX7gyIyrDp — 1011 NOW (@1011_News) December 15, 2021

