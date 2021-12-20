Husker men’s basketball drop fifth straight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska men’s hoops dropped their fifth straight game on Sunday to Kansas State, 67-58.

The Huskers jumped out to an early lead in the first half before going cold shooting and heading into half down 33-27. Nebraska did regain the lead in the second half. Another scoring run for Kansas St. put an end to that as they closed the game out.

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored a game-high 21 points, his fourth game this season and 16th time in his career surpassing the 20-point mark. Verge’s 21-point effort marked 10th 20-point game of the season. Verge Jr. tied this career-high with four steals for the fourth time in his career.

Freshman, Bryce McGowens had 14 points, scoring in double-figures for the eighth time this season, while Keisei Tominaga tied his career-high with three steals on Sunday (also vs. Western Illinois and Auburn)

The Huskers are back in action on Wednesday at home hosting Kennesaw State.

