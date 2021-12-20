LSO to deploy more deputies to stop drunk driving during the holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With holiday celebrates comes a higher chance of drunk divers hitting the roads. It’s why deputies are making an extra effort to crack down on impaired driving.

Lincoln and Lancaster County drivers are likely going to see more deputies and cruisers out on interstates and highways as they watch for drunk drivers. It’s because deputies are coming in for extra shifts to try and catch impaired drivers during their annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement that runs from December 17 to January 1 each year.

“There’s more people home, more people off work and celebrating, just a higher chance of impaired drivers,” said Deputy Daniel Sarnes, Lancaster County.

Deputy Sarnes said each night of the enforcement they typically have at least an extra four to six deputies on duty, which allows them to be more proactive and make more stops.

They said if you’re out celebrating, either designate a sober driver or plan to take an Uber or Lyft home.

LPD is also participating in this enforcement, which is paid for with a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

