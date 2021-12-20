Advertisement

LSO to deploy more deputies to stop drunk driving during the holiday season

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With holiday celebrates comes a higher chance of drunk divers hitting the roads. It’s why deputies are making an extra effort to crack down on impaired driving.

Lincoln and Lancaster County drivers are likely going to see more deputies and cruisers out on interstates and highways as they watch for drunk drivers. It’s because deputies are coming in for extra shifts to try and catch impaired drivers during their annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement that runs from December 17 to January 1 each year.

“There’s more people home, more people off work and celebrating, just a higher chance of impaired drivers,” said Deputy Daniel Sarnes, Lancaster County.

Deputy Sarnes said each night of the enforcement they typically have at least an extra four to six deputies on duty, which allows them to be more proactive and make more stops.

They said if you’re out celebrating, either designate a sober driver or plan to take an Uber or Lyft home.

LPD is also participating in this enforcement, which is paid for with a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 33rd & Cornhusker, Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after serious crash at 33rd and Cornhusker
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) spikes the ball over Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) and Lauren...
Blocking Nebraska, Rettke carries Badgers to national title
YouTube TV lost access to all Disney-owned channels Saturday. The companies are hoping to reach...
YouTube TV customers may not be able to watch Huskers in National Championship game
45-year-old Jay Schultz.
LPD arrests man for forging over $32,000 worth of bad checks in Lincoln
Photo taken Wednesday just north of Lochland and Blaine Ave. in Hastings.
National Weather Service confirms 12 tornadoes in Nebraska

Latest News

Look for cooler, more seasonal temperatures into Monday afternoon with a blustery north wind.
Monday Forecast: More seasonal weather to start the week, mild weather expected towards the Christmas holiday
Bolz Appointed
Bolz Appointed
Road Closure- Saltillo Road
Road Closure- Saltillo Road
Cracking down on drunk driving
Cracking down on drunk driving