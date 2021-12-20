Advertisement

Milder Tuesday

By Brandon Rector
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a chilly Monday, Tuesday looks to be milder and a bit breezy. The warming trend continues for the middle of the week. If you were hoping to see precipitation this week, the chance is looking very slim.

A warm front will move through the area early Tuesday morning followed by a cold front later in the morning. Winds to begin the day will be south at 5 to 15 mph and then become northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. The morning looks to be partly cloudy, then it should be mostly sunny in the afternoon. Precipitation is not expected with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 50s.

Above average temperatures return Tuesday.
(KOLN)

Well above average temperatures are expected Wednesday through Friday with highs in 50s for most. The average high this time of the year is mid to upper 30s for much of the area. It should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day. Friday looks to be breezy. It should be dry Wednesday through Friday too.

The warming trend continues Wednesday.
(KOLN)
Thursday looks to be seasonably mild.
(KOLN)
Friday should be cooler than Thursday, but still well above average for late December.
(KOLN)
Above average temperatures are expected for most of the next seven days. At this time, it does...
(KOLN)

