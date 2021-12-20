Monday Forecast: More seasonal weather to start the week, mild weather expected towards the Christmas holiday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a mixed bag of temperatures this weekend, the upcoming week looks to hold more unseasonably warm conditions for most of the area - save for Monday. A cold front will slip through the state tonight, giving us a chillier, more seasonal start to the work week.

A few clouds are expected tonight, but by Monday afternoon we should see mostly sunny skies across the state. North winds will be a bit blustery, at 10 to 20 MPH with some gusts up to 30 MPH possible.

Morning low temperatures won’t be as cold as they’ve been the last few nights, with temperatures generally falling into the upper teens to lower 20s for most of 10/11 Country. Feels like temperatures though could dip into the single digits and teens to start the day.

Low temperatures won't be as cold into Monday morning with teens and low 20s expected. (KOLN)

By Monday afternoon, temperatures will be colder, with highs ranging from the upper 20s in northern Nebraska to the upper 30s to low 40s across the south. Again, with a brisk north wind, feels like temperatures will be more in the upper teens to upper 20s by the afternoon.

Look for cooler, more seasonal temperatures into Monday afternoon with a blustery north wind. (KOLN)

Wind chills will dip into the teens and 20s by Monday afternoon. (KOLN)

Past Monday though, mild and dry weather is expected for the rest of the week. Look for highs to reach the mid to upper 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday before climbing into the 50s for Thursday, Friday, and Christmas Day on Saturday.

Mild and dry weather is expected this week. Temperatures could reach the upper 50s to near 60° by Christmas Eve. (KOLN)

