Nebraska Community Blood Bank in desperate need for donors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the third time in 2021, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has issued a blood emergency, meaning there is only a 1-2 day supply of most blood types, with the universal donor, O- at less than a one day supply. The ideal amount of blood supply is 5-7 days.

Blood emergencies aren’t issued often and Community Outreach Representative, Kari Lundeen said that many of the blood emergencies have been because of the pandemic. She said the blood bank normally sees fewer donations during winter.

“During the holiday season, holiday plans and cold and flu, everyone’s just really busy and we understand that but that also has a negative impact on blood donations,” Lundeen said. “We’re just asking for about 45 minutes of your day to come in and donate blood and give back to the community.”

Donating blood takes less than an hour and each donation can impact three lives, and one donation can be stored for over 40 days. The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is also asking for platelet donations, and said they need at least 200 platelets each week to keep up with hospital demands.

Roughly three percent of the population donates blood, but nearly 40 percent of the population can donate. You can go to NCBB.org to schedule an appointment and give the gift of life this holiday season.

