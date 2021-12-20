NReport Podcast: Breaking down the National Championship thriller

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from Dec. 20: Ode to NU Volleyball & Top 5 Husker Moments of 2021

In this episode, 10/11′s Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert break down Nebraska’s 5-set thriller against Wisconsin and discuss what makes this volleyball team so easy to root for. Also, they rank the top five Husker moments of a bizarre and female-dominated 2021.

