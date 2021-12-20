Advertisement

NReport Podcast: Breaking down the National Championship thriller

Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts, Bill Schammert and Eddie Messel. New...
Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts, Bill Schammert and Eddie Messel. New episode out every Monday.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from Dec. 20: Ode to NU Volleyball & Top 5 Husker Moments of 2021

In this episode, 10/11′s Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert break down Nebraska’s 5-set thriller against Wisconsin and discuss what makes this volleyball team so easy to root for. Also, they rank the top five Husker moments of a bizarre and female-dominated 2021.

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

NReport Podcast
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Subscribe on Google
Subscribe on Spotify

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 33rd & Cornhusker, Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after serious crash at 33rd and Cornhusker
The Nebraska Volleyball Team made the trip back to Lincoln just in time to be honored at...
UPDATE: Recognition at Women’s Basketball game honors Nebraska Volleyball Team
Weather permitting, the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 77 at Saltillo Road will be...
Closures on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender

Latest News

Huskers close non-conference play with Cowgirls
The Nebraska Volleyball Team made the trip back to Lincoln just in time to be honored at...
UPDATE: Recognition at Women’s Basketball game honors Nebraska Volleyball Team
The University of Nebraska basketball team competes in the Big Ten.
Husker men’s basketball drop fifth straight
Huskers improve to 11-0
Balanced big red blows by Bulldogs, 89-68