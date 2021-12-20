Advertisement

Omaha stadium that hosts College World Series to be renamed

Charles Schwab announced Monday that it is retaining the exclusive naming rights for the home...
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha stadium that hosts the College World Series each year is getting a new name.

The Charles Schwab Corp. on Monday announced it has obtained naming rights to the baseball stadium through 2029. The stadium previously known as TD Ameritrade Park will be renamed Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

The stadium had been known as TD Ameritrade Park since it opened a decade ago. Schwab acquired TD Ameritrade in 2020.

