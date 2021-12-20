Santa Claus visits patients, families in NICU at Bryan Health

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Santa Claus made a special appearance last week in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Bryan Health. He visited over 20 of our tiniest patients and their families to spread Holiday cheer and well wishes.

Santa’s visit is an annual tradition in the NICU at Bryan Health. He is fully vaccinated and followed enhanced safety protocols. He checked his list (twice) and confirmed all patients he met are on the nice list.

“I get to see the spirit of Christmas in the eyes of these children every year,” said Santa Claus. “To see these babies and their moms and dads, it’s what Christmas is all about. The last couple of years were hard for a lot people. So it’s fantastic to be out again and see these babies and their families.”

Babies can be in the NICU for weeks or even months at a time. Families often spend long periods apart. The Holidays can be a particularly difficult time for families in the NICU, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic with increased safety measures to keep our most vulnerable patients safe.

Zelee Martin is a patient in the NICU at Bryan Health. She was born in early November, ten weeks before her scheduled due date. Zelee and her mom, Brin Martin are from Palisade, Nebraska. It’s a small town about 90 miles south of North Platte and a four-hour drive from Lincoln. They’ve spent over a month in the NICU at Bryan Health and are hopeful to be discharged home around Christmas.

“It’s definitely tough being in the NICU over the Holidays,” said Brin. “But this is also Zelee’s first visit with Santa. We took a lot of pictures to send to grandparents, aunts and uncles. It’s a memory we’ll always look back on and realize how special it was.”

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Bryan Health opened in 2008. It’s a Level III facility and is led by a board-certified neonatologist, neonatal nurse practitioners and a highly-trained multidisciplinary staff from nursing, radiology, respiratory therapy, anesthesia and more.

