Advertisement

Superior teen killed in Dec. 12 crash near Hastings.

A Hastings man was arrested after the crash, but has not yet been charged.
Authorities arrested Anthony Pingel after a December 12 crash which killed two people.
Authorities arrested Anthony Pingel after a December 12 crash which killed two people.(Adams County Jail)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Adams County Sheriff’s spokesman told Local4 Monday that a teenage girl from Superior was one of two people killed in a Dec. 12 car accident just east of Hastings.

Victoria Fleming, 16, died in an accident that happened early that morning at the intersection of 12th Street and Blaine Avenue, about a half-mile east of the Hastings city limits. The sheriff’s office did not name the second victim, although a funeral home announcement published last week identified him as Tristen Owens, 18, of Hastings.

Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss told Local4 that Anthony Pingel, 32, of Hastings, was arrested after the crash. She said that Pingel bonded out of custody before he could be taken to court. She said that he was due in court January 6, 2022. No charges had been filed against him as of late Monday.

Fegler-Daiss said investigators used dental records to identify Fleming, but said similar records for the other victim were inconclusive. Authorities are using other medical records in an attempt to get a positive identification.

Two others were injured in the vehicle carrying the victims. They were taken to Mary Lanning Hospital for treatment.

The accident was reported about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of 12th Street and Blaine Avenue. The sheriff’s office said a car traveling northbound on Blaine struck the vehicle carrying the crash victims. The Sheriff’s spokesman said the vehicle carrying the victims was fully engulfed in fire when emergency workers arrived at the scene.

The intersection is guarded by stop signs on Blaine Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned to Local4 for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 33rd & Cornhusker, Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after serious crash at 33rd and Cornhusker
The Nebraska Volleyball Team made the trip back to Lincoln just in time to be honored at...
UPDATE: Recognition at Women’s Basketball game honors Nebraska Volleyball Team
Weather permitting, the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 77 at Saltillo Road will be...
Closures on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

Latest News

Lincoln transit modified service to continue through May 2022
Holiday visitor for NICU families
Holiday visitor for NICU families
Changes at Lincoln Police Department
Changes at Lincoln Police Department
After four months on the job, Chief Teresa Ewins is making big changes to the department.
Big changes ahead for LPD, including adding a new rank, eliminating a team
Above average temperatures return Tuesday.
Milder Tuesday