Superior teen killed in Dec. 12 crash near Hastings.

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Adams County Sheriff’s spokesman told Local4 Monday that a teenage girl from Superior was one of two people killed in a Dec. 12 car accident just east of Hastings.

Victoria Fleming, 16, died in an accident that happened early that morning at the intersection of 12th Street and Blaine Avenue, about a half-mile east of the Hastings city limits. The sheriff’s office did not name the second victim, although a funeral home announcement published last week identified him as Tristen Owens, 18, of Hastings.

Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss told Local4 that Anthony Pingel, 32, of Hastings, was arrested after the crash. She said that Pingel bonded out of custody before he could be taken to court. She said that he was due in court January 6, 2022. No charges had been filed against him as of late Monday.

Fegler-Daiss said investigators used dental records to identify Fleming, but said similar records for the other victim were inconclusive. Authorities are using other medical records in an attempt to get a positive identification.

Two others were injured in the vehicle carrying the victims. They were taken to Mary Lanning Hospital for treatment.

The accident was reported about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of 12th Street and Blaine Avenue. The sheriff’s office said a car traveling northbound on Blaine struck the vehicle carrying the crash victims. The Sheriff’s spokesman said the vehicle carrying the victims was fully engulfed in fire when emergency workers arrived at the scene.

The intersection is guarded by stop signs on Blaine Avenue.

