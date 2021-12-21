Advertisement

500 animals removed from Papillion home

The Nebraska Humane Society said they removed about 250 animals including a chinchilla (like...
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Humane Society spokeswoman said Tuesday that about 500 animals had been removed from a home southeast of 84th Street and Giles Road over the course of two days.

NHS removed about 250 birds, chinchillas, snakes, lizards, and other small animals on Monday, then went back Tuesday and removed about the same number of animals including reptiles, turtles. rabbits, guinea pigs, and small birds, such as finches, the spokeswoman said.

“The conditions were extremely unsanitary, feces and urine throughout the house, many animals did not have food or water. There were also some deceased animals in the home,” she said.

The animals were taken to the Humane Society to be examined by the veterinary team and receive any required medical treatments.

NHS said no charges have been filed at this time, but that the case is still under investigation.

JCSO: Patrol vehicle stolen, found in Missouri; suspect turns himself in

