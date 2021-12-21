Advertisement

Aurora man facing sex trafficking charge

Joshua Marchand, 31, of Aurora, was arrested on felony sex trafficking out of Buffalo County.
Joshua Marchand, 31, of Aurora, was arrested on felony sex trafficking out of Buffalo County.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora man is being held in the Buffalo County Jail on a sex trafficking charge.

According to Buffalo County Court documents, Joshua Marchand, 31, was arrested for felony sex trafficking of a person 18 or older on May 5, 2021.

Records have been sealed in the case at the request of the state, citing the ongoing investigation.

At this time, no court dates have been scheduled according to court records.

If convicted, Marchand could face up to 50 years in prison.

JCSO: Patrol vehicle stolen, found in Missouri; suspect turns himself in

