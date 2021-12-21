Big changes ahead for LPD, including adding a new rank, eliminating a team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After four months as the Chief of the Lincoln Police Department, Teresa Ewins is going to ring in the new year with big changes to the department.

“We’re not going to have a day where we just say ‘well this is the way we’ve always done things,’” Ewins said. “We’re not doing that.”

The first major change will be bringing back the lieutenant rank, which former Chief Tom Casady said the department got rid of when he took over as chief in 1995.

“If you look at any organization,” Ewins said. “There has to be levels of supervision. After reading through discipline and talking to officers and command staff we felt there was a need, and that need is for additional supervision.”

Right now, LPD has three ranks; officer, sergeant and captain. Lieutenant will fall between sergeant and captain.

Casady said the department eliminated the rank to save money and streamline the organizational structure. 10/11 NOW asked if he had any comments on the decision to add them back. He said a lot has changed since he took over 25 years ago.

“The department is considerably larger and more complex and more geographically decentralized today than it was 23 years ago,” Casady said in his response. “For example, the only station in 1995 was the downtown headquarters at 233 S. 10th street. Today, there are four.”

Ewins said she believes the lieutenants will take responsibilities from sergeants, allowing them to do more supervision in the field.

“Right now sergeants have to do so much that they can’t go out on the street,” Ewins said. “We need to see them on the street, helping officers, getting them through complicated situations.”

It’s unclear when exactly the lieutenant rank will be added, but Ewins said she hopes to start negotiations with the Lincoln Police Union about the rank as soon as possible.

The second big change is the elimination of the center team, which will go into effect Jan. 6. Ewins said the goal with this change is to work with the reduced staffing levels they have right now and maximize their resources.

Currently, LPD has five community teams; northwest, northeast, center, southwest and southeast. All of the boundaries are being redrawn, but essentially, the southwest team will absorb the center team, which focuses on downtown.

“I think what people will see is a larger number of officers on the streets, being able to respond better, be more involved in the community,” Ewins said. “I think it will free up a lot of officers.”

10/11 NOW asked Casady about this change too. He said the department went from five teams down to four in 1983, then back to five in 1998. He said he doesn’t believe it makes a huge difference.

Ewins said the response from officers about these changes so far has been mixed.

“I understand that,” Ewins said. “We’ve had a lot of conversations. We’ve considered everything but we believe we have the right formula right now.”

10/11 NOW reached out to the head of the Lincoln Police Union, Officer Brad Hulse, about these changes. He declined to comment.

One side effect of Ewin’s focus on increasing supervision and visibility in the community, is the loss of dedicated investigators at each team station. These investigators were dedicated to each team, and would assist officers in investigations. In order to get more offices on the streets, Ewins has sent those officers back out to be street sergeants.

“As much as I’ve been told that’s only five people,” Ewins said. “It makes a big impact.”

She said eventually she does hope to have enough staff to have two to three detectives dedicated to a team.

Another potential way to free up officers is to no longer have officers respond to non-injury car crashes. Ewins said that is just something being discussed at this point, no final decisions have been made.

