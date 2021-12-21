LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A chilly southwest breeze will make it feel much early colder Tuesday morning. A cold front will move across southeast Nebraska around mid day, switching the wind to the north to northwest with gusts around 30 to 35 mph. Mild temperatures expected Wednesday through Friday.

Mostly sunny, breezy and not as cold Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Not as cold Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies and cold Tuesday night with lows dropping to around 20 in the Lincoln area.

Tuesday night lows will be on the chilly but seasonal side. (1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny on Wednesday with the afternoon high around 50 and a south breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Above average temperatures on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Dry and mild conditions will continue Thursday through Christmas Day, although it will be a bit cooler on Christmas. Slight chance of a sprinkle on Sunday and colder for Monday.

Above average temperatures expected over the next 7 days. Mainly dry conditions as well with the only exception on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

