Contract vote results by striking Kellogg’s workers expected

Strike continues after picketers reject sixth offer from Kellogg’s
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s expected to be known Tuesday whether striking Kellogg’s workers have accepted or rejected the cereal maker’s latest contract offer.

Over the weekend, about 1,400 members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union voted on the new offer that includes cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for all employees.

Earlier this month, an overwhelming majority of workers voted down a five-year offer that would have provided 3% raises and cost of living adjustments in the later years of the deal to most but not all employees.

The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.

