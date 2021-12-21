Advertisement

FAA investigating after one killed in Texas plane crash

At least one person was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in rural Texas.
At least one person was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in rural Texas.(KHOU)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At least one person was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in rural Texas.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the plane struck a paraglider.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating three crash sites.

One where the plane went down, one several miles away where a parachute was found and another area where the body was found.

It’s unclear if the deceased person was the paraglider or in the plane.

A witness says they saw the plane smoking and a person parachuting out of the aircraft.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
Credit card stolen from woman’s purse used to buy $5,000 in gift cards
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender
Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the...
Neighbors react after police find seven dead in Minnesota home
After four months on the job, Chief Teresa Ewins is making big changes to the department.
Big changes ahead for LPD, including adding a new rank, eliminating a team
JCSO: Patrol vehicle stolen, found in Missouri; suspect turns himself in

Latest News

On Dec. 16, investigators arrested 39-year-old Steven Elliott of Oberlin, Kansas.
Child enticement investigation leads to arrest
Pat Lopez
LIVE at 3:30PM: Update on Lincoln mask mandate
The White House is launching a series of new initiatives aimed at battling the pandemic.
Biden announces free COVID-19 tests as part of major plan
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron