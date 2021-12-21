Advertisement

Lincoln transit modified service to continue through May 2022

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities transit system, StarTran, announced on Monday five bus route service changes that began in August will continue through May 25, 2022. The following routes currently have hourly service rather than service every 30 minutes:

  • 40 Heart Hospital
  • 41 Havelock
  • 42 Bethany
  • 49 University Place
  • 53 SouthPointe

Notices regarding service changes will be placed on the buses and posted on social media. Updated schedules will be available on the buses, at transit.lincoln.ne.gov, and upon request. No other transit service will be affected. The City’s on-demand shared ride service, VANLNK, and paratransit service are also available.

The five routes selected for service changes impact the least number of users among the regular routes that offer service every 30 minutes, said Liz Elliott, LTU Director. StarTran made the service changes due to low ridership and staff shortages caused by the pandemic, and Lincoln’s transit system continues to experience staff shortages, Elliott said.

“We are now fully staffed with bus mechanics but continue to hire bus operators. If you enjoy driving, contributing to the Lincoln community and are interested in the City’s full health and retirement plan, please consider applying today,” Elliott said.

Masks are still required when riding the bus, and riders are asked to use the rear door to enter and exit newer buses (those with the word “Lincoln” on them). Riders needing to use the ramp can still enter through the front door.

Interested bus operator applicants are encouraged to go to lincoln.ne.gov/transitcareer to learn more about joining the transit team. For more information on routes, schedules, and transit job applications, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov.

