LIVE at 3:30PM: Update on Lincoln mask mandate

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Director Pat Lopez are expected to discuss the current Directed Health Measure that includes an indoor mask mandate. The mask mandate is set to expire Thursday. However, the health department has extended the mask mandate three times.

You can watch the press conference live at 3:30 p.m. in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW news channel on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV as well as the free VUit app.

