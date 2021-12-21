LLCHD reports one additional death From COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department reported another death from COVID-19 on Tuesday. According to LLCHD, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated died. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 346.

The LLCHD also reported 139 lab-confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases to 48,150.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 126 with 82 from Lancaster County (6 on ventilators) and 44 from other communities (15 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: elevated orange – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is high and increasing

Directed Health Measure: The current DHM will end at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, December 23. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 218,875

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 203,666

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 63.8%

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is now focusing on fully vaccinating 75% of the entire population of Lancaster County. Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Ensuring that residents have ongoing opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccine remains a priority. The Health Department will continue to work with community partners to host clinics that are accessible, convenient and close to home.

Variant update - omicron: LLCHD announced that the first case of the omicron variant has been identified in Lancaster County. Health Director Pat Lopez said the finding was expected and department is investigating the case. She said medical and public health experts agree on these points:

Omicron cases will increase more rapidly than anything we’ve experienced in the past.

If you’re vaccinated, you need a booster dose to protect yourself and others from omicron.

If you are unvaccinated, you are at greater risk of contracting the omicron variant.

Even if you’ve had COVID in the past, your natural immunity will not protect you from getting infected with omicron.

Coronavirus samples are regularly sent to the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory for variant testing. For more information about variants, including omicron, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coron.../2019-ncov/variants/variant.html.

Vaccinations: The delta variant is circulating at high levels in Lancaster County and continues to impact the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations)

Tuesday, December 21, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older

Wednesday, December 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older

Monday, December 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older

Tuesday, December 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older

Wednesday, December 29, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older

Thursday, December 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older

Vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. LLCHD is partnering with school districts to host vaccination clinics for this age group at local high schools and other locations in the city and county. Parents and guardians can now complete the quick and simple registration process and schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD is also contacting those with children already in the registration system to schedule an appointment. People who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200.

Booster doses

The CDC expanded Pfizer booster dose recommendations to include those age 16 and 17. The CDC has approved booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. LLCHD is currently providing booster doses to anyone who falls within the current CDC recommendations. Types of booster doses being offered are noted on the clinic schedule. Residents can check availability and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200. LLCHD is also contacting eligible vaccine recipients to schedule booster dose appointments.

CDC Pfizer booster recommendation:

Pfizer booster doses are recommended at six months after a second dose for those age 16 and older.

CDC Moderna booster recommendation:

Moderna booster doses are recommended at six months after a second dose for those age 18 and older.

CDC Johnson and Johnson booster recommendation:

Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are recommended two or more months after the initial dose for those age 18 and older. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.

Several local pharmacies are providing booster doses and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. You can find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.

CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

