Advertisement

LPD looking for stolen car, taken while man was parked at southeast Lincoln apartment

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are looking for a stolen car they say was taken from an apartment complex in southeast Lincoln.

At 1 a.m. on Tuesday, a 21-year-old victim told police he was seated in his white 2016 Honda Fit in the parking lot of the Georgetown Apartments, near 70th and Van Dorn, when an unknown man came up to his car, knocked on the window and said he needed help with a dog.

LPD said when the victim got out of his car to help, the man jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off in the car.

According to police, the Honda Fit has an estimated value of $9,000 with a Nebraska license plate: Fits All.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
Credit card stolen from woman’s purse used to buy $5,000 in gift cards
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender
Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the...
Neighbors react after police find seven dead in Minnesota home
After four months on the job, Chief Teresa Ewins is making big changes to the department.
Big changes ahead for LPD, including adding a new rank, eliminating a team
JCSO: Patrol vehicle stolen, found in Missouri; suspect turns himself in

Latest News

Joshua Marchand, 31, of Aurora, was arrested on felony sex trafficking out of Buffalo County.
Aurora man facing sex trafficking charge
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man in northeast Lincoln threatens and screams at people with knife
LSO [File Photo]
LSO: Man breaks into homeowner’s garage
This outbuilding was smashed December 15th by a tornado in the Rosedale area.
National Weather Service: 9 tornadoes last week in South-Central Nebraska