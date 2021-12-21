LPD: Man in northeast Lincoln threatens and screams at people with knife

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was threatening people with a knife and shouting in northeast Lincoln.

On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., officers were sent to an area of Wildcat Drive and Cornhusker, after a victim reported that a man was threatening people going by with a large knife.

Police said a 38-year-old man was located nearby, matching the description given by the caller, and holding a large kitchen knife.

According to police, responding officers gave the man several commands to drop the knife, but he refused and walked away from them in an open field.

LPD said more officers arrived and were eventually able to take him into custody without injury.

The man was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.