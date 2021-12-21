Advertisement

LPD: Man in northeast Lincoln threatens and screams at people with knife

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was threatening people with a knife and shouting in northeast Lincoln.

On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., officers were sent to an area of Wildcat Drive and Cornhusker, after a victim reported that a man was threatening people going by with a large knife.

Police said a 38-year-old man was located nearby, matching the description given by the caller, and holding a large kitchen knife.

According to police, responding officers gave the man several commands to drop the knife, but he refused and walked away from them in an open field.

LPD said more officers arrived and were eventually able to take him into custody without injury.

The man was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
Credit card stolen from woman’s purse used to buy $5,000 in gift cards
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender
Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the...
Neighbors react after police find seven dead in Minnesota home
After four months on the job, Chief Teresa Ewins is making big changes to the department.
Big changes ahead for LPD, including adding a new rank, eliminating a team
JCSO: Patrol vehicle stolen, found in Missouri; suspect turns himself in

Latest News

Joshua Marchand, 31, of Aurora, was arrested on felony sex trafficking out of Buffalo County.
Aurora man facing sex trafficking charge
LSO [File Photo]
LSO: Man breaks into homeowner’s garage
LPD File Photo
LPD looking for stolen car, taken while man was parked at southeast Lincoln apartment
This outbuilding was smashed December 15th by a tornado in the Rosedale area.
National Weather Service: 9 tornadoes last week in South-Central Nebraska