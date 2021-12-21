LSO: Man breaks into homeowner’s garage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after breaking into a homeowner’s garage, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, LSO said a homeowner near 10th and A Streets, between Lincoln and Walden, noticed his garage light was on.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the homeowner explained that this was out of the ordinary and when he went to investigate, the homeowner found a man in his garage.

LSO said the homeowner told the man to get out and they found him nearby the home.

Sheriff Wagner said the man had been in the garage for awhile and rifled through the homeowner’s belongings but did not steal anything.

Deputies said the man had a number of prescription medications on him that he didn’t have prescriptions for and a car was located in the area, but deputies are working to learn more about the man’s connection to the car.

Sheriff Wagner said the break in caused $250 in damage and the man had warrants for his arrest out of Cass and Lancaster Counties.

The man is facing burglary charges, as well as possession of a class 4 controlled substance charges.

