Markowski earns second Big Ten Freshman Award

Alexis Markowski
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski captured her second Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week honor of the season, when the conference announced its weekly award winners for women’s basketball on Monday afternoon.

The 6-3 forward/center out of Lincoln Pius X High School notched her second straight double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to power unbeaten Nebraska to an 89-68 victory over Drake on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Markowski hit 6-of-8 shots from the field and all three of her free throw attempts, while adding a steal in just over 16 minutes of action off the bench.

Markowski, who produced her first collegiate double-double with 17 points and 10 boards in Nebraska’s 78-50 win over Indiana State on Dec. 11 to open its current three-game home stand, is averaging 9.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in just over 14 minutes per game for the Big Red on the season.

She claimed her first Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week award on Nov. 29 after helping the Huskers to The Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament title in San Diego.

Markowski and the Huskers close out their three-game home stand to end non-conference play against Wyoming on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off between the Huskers and Cowgirls is set for noon with tickets available now at Huskers.com.

