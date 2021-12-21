National Weather Service: 9 tornadoes last week in South-Central Nebraska
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The National Weather Service Tuesday documented “a highly unusual and impactful” storm that produced nine tornadoes in south-central Nebraska.
An article on the website of the Hastings office of the NWS showed the paths and duration of the incredibly fast-moving storm December 15, 2021.
- Aurora tornado in Hamilton County. Path length: 11.1 miles, Duration: eight minutes
- Rosedale Road Tornado in Adams and Hall counties. Path length: 8.6 miles, Duration: eight minutes
- Blue Hill Area Tornado in Webster and Adams counties: Path length: 15 miles, Duration: 12 minutes
- Kronberg/Hordville Area Tornado in Hamilton and Polk counties. Path length: 12 miles, Duration: 11 minutes
- Eastern Polk Area Tornado in Hamilton and Polk counties. Path length: 7.6 miles, Duration: eight minutes
- Campbell Tornado in Franklin, Webster and Adams counties. Path length: 14.1 miles, Duration: 12 minutes
- Trumbull Tornado in Clay and Hamilton counties. Path length: 7.3 miles, Duration: six minutes
- Gibbon Tornado in Kearney and Buffalo counties. Path length: 11.2 miles, Duration: 11 minutes
- Lowell Tornado in Kearney and Buffalo counties. Path length: 7.2 miles, Duration: eight minutes
The weather service said an unuusally intense and fast moving low pressure system set off the tornadoes and subsequent high winds.
The weather service said there were no deaths or injuries associated with these storms.
Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.