National Weather Service: 9 tornadoes last week in South-Central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The National Weather Service Tuesday documented “a highly unusual and impactful” storm that produced nine tornadoes in south-central Nebraska.

An article on the website of the Hastings office of the NWS showed the paths and duration of the incredibly fast-moving storm December 15, 2021.

Aurora tornado in Hamilton County. Path length: 11.1 miles, Duration: eight minutes

Rosedale Road Tornado in Adams and Hall counties. Path length: 8.6 miles, Duration: eight minutes

Blue Hill Area Tornado in Webster and Adams counties: Path length: 15 miles, Duration: 12 minutes

Kronberg/Hordville Area Tornado in Hamilton and Polk counties. Path length: 12 miles, Duration: 11 minutes

Eastern Polk Area Tornado in Hamilton and Polk counties. Path length: 7.6 miles, Duration: eight minutes

Campbell Tornado in Franklin, Webster and Adams counties. Path length: 14.1 miles, Duration: 12 minutes

Trumbull Tornado in Clay and Hamilton counties. Path length: 7.3 miles, Duration: six minutes

Gibbon Tornado in Kearney and Buffalo counties. Path length: 11.2 miles, Duration: 11 minutes

Lowell Tornado in Kearney and Buffalo counties. Path length: 7.2 miles, Duration: eight minutes

The weather service said an unuusally intense and fast moving low pressure system set off the tornadoes and subsequent high winds.

The weather service said there were no deaths or injuries associated with these storms.

