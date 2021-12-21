Advertisement

One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: the Biden administration’s plans to tackle the omicron wave

The Washington News Bureau speaks to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the newest White House initiatives to handle the latest COVID-19 spike.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cases of COVID-19 are reaching new highs in metropolitan areas around the country due to the latest virus variant: omicron. With the variant proving an ability to cause breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals, the Biden administration is working to address the newest wave with a number of new initiatives.

Gray Television Washington News Bureau’s Kristin Kasper spoke to the president’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, about the latest plans to help the nation battle omicron just before the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
Credit card stolen from woman’s purse used to buy $5,000 in gift cards
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender
Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the...
Neighbors react after police find seven dead in Minnesota home
After four months on the job, Chief Teresa Ewins is making big changes to the department.
Big changes ahead for LPD, including adding a new rank, eliminating a team
JCSO: Patrol vehicle stolen, found in Missouri; suspect turns himself in

Latest News

On Dec. 16, investigators arrested 39-year-old Steven Elliott of Oberlin, Kansas.
Child enticement investigation leads to arrest
Pat Lopez
LIVE at 3:30PM: Update on Lincoln mask mandate
The White House is launching a series of new initiatives aimed at battling the pandemic.
Biden announces free COVID-19 tests as part of major plan
At least one person was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in rural Texas.
FAA investigating after one killed in Texas plane crash
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron