Parkview Christian sweeps Lewiston

By Eddie Messel
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Parkview Christian girl’s and boy’s basketball both win big over Lewiston on Monday. Kerolene Dos Santos scored a game-high 19 points in their 51-41 win over Lewiston. They move to 6-0 on the year.

Maurice Reide led the boy’s in scoring with 19 points, Viktar Kachalouski scored 17 in the Patriots 73-14 win over the Tigers.

The Patriots took an early 28-4 lead after the first quarter and led 51-8 at halftime. In the third quarter, Parkview Christian held Lewiston to no points to move to 4-0.

