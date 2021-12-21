Rural Nebraska making little COVID progress

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The state of Nebraska reported Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped by about 100 statewide, since going over 600 last week. Despite that drop, the stress remains on hospitals. Often much more on rural areas where cases have been consistent for months.

Laura McDougall is the Executive Director for the Four Corners Health Department. That covers Seward, York, Butler and Polk Counties.

“I feel like I’m a broken record,” McDougall said. “Nothing really changes. It just keeps going and going and going ever since school started I just feel like we’re in the same situation.”

Right now, the state is reporting that for that area about 10% of hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients. McDougall said the worry continues, as flu cases are starting to pop up as well.

“We’re all concerned the hospitals are seeing a lot of patients right now,” McDougall said. “We’re starting to see positive influenza tests and know that that’s another serious illness that could take up a hospital bed potentially.”

Vaccines continue to make slight progress statewide. In McDougall’s area, the four counties have vaccination rates anywhere from 48% in Polk to 57% in York. Statewide Lancaster County remains the highest at 69% and the lowest is a tie between Logan and McPherson, both at just 19%.

“A lot of hope that we have for the future is to get people vaccinated,” McDougall said.

With other factors like the Omicron Variant and the upcoming holidays, McDougall said testing does appear to be up but just slightly.

“I know that our healthcare providers have shared with me that they’ve been doing pretty consistent testing but I don’t know that much has changed for months now,” McDougall said.

As for Lancaster County, the health department is set for its weekly update Tuesday afternoon.

As of Monday night, the county-wide mask mandate is still set to expire on Thursday.

