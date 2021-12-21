Santaland in Creighton

CREIGHTON, Neb. (KOLN) - We travel to a small community in Knox County where an attraction there has been putting people in the Christmas spirit for years.

We caught up with Andrea Eggerling of Creighton to talk about SantaLand. “In 1985 on the Ernie Christiansen farm, they started SantaLand,” Eggerling said. “He ran it out of his garage, and they decorated lots of farm equipment. As time went on, he decided to retire from it, and some local groups decided to take it on, and they set it up in our city park. That was in 1995.”

SantaLand is now a lighted drive-through display, that features thousands of lights. “The actual Santa’s workshop was built in 1998, which has robotic elves, and Santa is here every night from December 1 to December 23 from 6 to 9 p.m.,” Egglerling said. It turns out there is a new addition to the workshop. “We now have a gingerbread house,” Eggerling said. “We raised money to expand because the workshop was overly crowded. To make the experience more memorable for people, we said we needed more space, and so Mrs. Claus has a gingerbread house.”

There are probably 100,000 lights on display in SantaLand. There are also shadow boxes that are sponsored by local businesses or families. “They take on the upkeep of them, and the make their own designs on the inside,” Eggerling said.

To see the displays, you can drive through the park. “You enter the main gate, where it says SantaLand over the top,” Eggerling said. “You just drive around the circle. In the middle, you will see the gingerbread house and workshop. That’s where you can stop and visit Santa, or you can just proceed through the loop and follow the lighted display.”

This attraction is big for the community. “For Creighton, this is huge,” Eggerling said. “Honestly, it’s big for all of northeast Nebraska. On an average night, on a weekend, we could have 400 people walk through here.” SantaLand is free to the public, but organizers do say that donations are welcome.

