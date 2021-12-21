Wednesday Forecast: Ohhh...the weather outside AIN’T frightful !

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An unseasonably mild weather pattern should be in place as we head towards the Christmas holiday...

Mainly dry weather and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s are expected to carry us right through much of the holiday weekend...even some lower 60s may show up a time or two. The main storm track is expected to cross the northern Plains over the next several days...with some “small” precipitation chances “grazing” the northern-third of Nebraska Friday night-into-Saturday morning...and again on Sunday...but most of 10-11 Country is expected to remain dry through the period.

5-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Lows by Wednesday morning will fall into the mid teens-to-mid 20s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday afternoon will range from the upper 40s-to-middle 50s for most of Central and Eastern Nebraska...with some lower 60s in the west.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

It won’t be quite as cold Thursday morning with lows in the mid 20s-to-lower 30s.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will head for the low 50s-to-low 60s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Unseasonably mild readings are expected to continue on Friday (Christmas Eve Day)...with a gradual “cooling trend” taking shape for Saturday (Christmas Day) and Sunday.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook is “highlighted” by those warm late-December temperatures as we approach the holiday...the small precipitation “chances” for both Saturday and Sunday...and a noticeable “cool down” as we head into next week...stay tuned.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

