Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Ohhh...the weather outside AIN’T frightful !

By Ken Siemek
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An unseasonably mild weather pattern should be in place as we head towards the Christmas holiday...

Mainly dry weather and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s are expected to carry us right through much of the holiday weekend...even some lower 60s may show up a time or two. The main storm track is expected to cross the northern Plains over the next several days...with some “small” precipitation chances “grazing” the northern-third of Nebraska Friday night-into-Saturday morning...and again on Sunday...but most of 10-11 Country is expected to remain dry through the period.

5-Day Forecast
5-Day Forecast(KOLN)

Lows by Wednesday morning will fall into the mid teens-to-mid 20s.

Wednesday Morning Lows
Wednesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday afternoon will range from the upper 40s-to-middle 50s for most of Central and Eastern Nebraska...with some lower 60s in the west.

Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)

It won’t be quite as cold Thursday morning with lows in the mid 20s-to-lower 30s.

Thursday Morning Lows
Thursday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will head for the low 50s-to-low 60s.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

Unseasonably mild readings are expected to continue on Friday (Christmas Eve Day)...with a gradual “cooling trend” taking shape for Saturday (Christmas Day) and Sunday.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook is “highlighted” by those warm late-December temperatures as we approach the holiday...the small precipitation “chances” for both Saturday and Sunday...and a noticeable “cool down” as we head into next week...stay tuned.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
Credit card stolen from woman’s purse used to buy $5,000 in gift cards
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender
Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the...
Neighbors react after police find seven dead in Minnesota home
After four months on the job, Chief Teresa Ewins is making big changes to the department.
Big changes ahead for LPD, including adding a new rank, eliminating a team
Rural Nebraska making little COVID progress
Rural Nebraska making little COVID progress

Latest News

Not as cold Tuesday.
Breezy and not as cold Tuesday
Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Above average temperatures return Tuesday.
Milder Tuesday