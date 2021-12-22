Advertisement

Court rules Alabama man should get engagement ring back after breakup

Court documents state an Alabama man asked for the engagement ring back months after the couple split up, but she refused. She first told him she tossed it into the Intracoastal Waterway but later admitted to selling it for $10,000.(Source: Gray News)
By Shelby Myers, WALA and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Alabama courts are trying to figure out whether an engagement ring is a gift or legally must be returned if a couple does not get married, WALA reported.

A court of appeals on Dec. 17 ruled in favor of an ex-fiance who argued a $32,000 ring should have been given back after they broke off the engagement.

The woman sold the diamond ring for about a third of its cost, according to Alabama Court of Civil Appeals documents.

The ruling overturned a January 2021 Baldwin County Circuit Court ruling that sided with her.

According to court records, he proposed to his girlfriend on Christmas Eve 2018, with the ring on an ornament inside a gift bag. He said she accepted but later called off the relationship sometime in 2019.

She disputed in her testimony that he had asked her to marry him, although she said she assumed it was an engagement ring.

Court documents state he asked for the ring back months after the split, but she refused. She first told him she tossed it into the Intracoastal Waterway but later admitted to selling it for $10,000.

The appeals court said the woman was “unjustly enriched at his expense” since she refused to return the ring or its value, and the gift was conditioned on a marriage that did not happen.

Neither replied to a request for comment.

