Former LPD sergeant plans to file lawsuit after termination

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police sergeant recently terminated by the department plans to file a lawsuit against LPD.

According to the attorney for former Sgt. Angela Sands, she believes the termination was due to her speaking out against discriminatory behavior within LPD.

“Sgt. Sands has faithfully served the Lincoln community for many years, was awarded the LPD Medal of Honor for her bravery and named the 2016 Nebraska Officer of the Year,” attorney Kelly Brandon said in a statement first released to the Lincoln Journal Star. “She believes that as a strong female voice, she made complaints about the discriminatory culture at LPD and was then the subject of unwarranted investigations that resulted in her firing. She intends to bring legal action to clear her name.”

The termination of Sands comes a short time after former LPD officer Sarah Williams was awarded a settlement in a lawsuit alleging harassment and discrimination within the department.

Former Lincoln Police Officer brings to light alleged sexual harassment and discrimination within the department

Sands was in attendance when Williams spoke to the Lincoln City Council on Dec. 13 about the lawsuit, saying “you are the last entity to ensure culture changes within the Department and ensure that command staff is held responsible, that perpetrators will be held accountable and female officers will be held as equals.”

During her testimony that day, Williams also said Sands had been placed on “unjustified, unpaid leave.”

In statement released shortly after the Dec. 13 council meeting, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said, “We have strong anti-discrimination policies and have made extensive efforts to foster an inclusive and safe workplace. We take all complaints, external or internal, seriously.”

Sands was a notable member of the Lincoln Police Department - She was seriously injured during an officer-involved shooting in 2015, and served as the Public Information Officer for multiple years.

