Keaton’s Giving Tree gives back to children in the hospital for the holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For a second year, a Lincoln family is making sure families spending their holiday in the hospital have gifts for their children.

The Stuhr’s have spent a lot of their 8-year-old son Keaton’s life going in and out of the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center for his rare disease.

Keaton's Giving Tree gives gifts to children in the hospital during the holidays (Stuhr Family)

Keaton has Phelan-McDermid Syndrome. It’s a disease that causes partial deletion of the 22nd chromosome. Because of that, he is delayed in multiple ways, has seizures and is nonverbal.

Keaton is now in hospice and his hospital visits are over, but his family still wanted to make a difference for families whose hospital visits are still happening.

For two years, the Stuhr family put out “giving trees” in the city to collect gifts for children in Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha. Anybody could buy a gift for a child of any age or gender, or buy a Scooter’s gift card for the parents.

“Keaton has spent a lot of time at Children’s Hospital in Omaha over the years,” said Lindsey Stuhr, Keaton’s Mom. “He’s had multiple surgeries, we’ve been in around the holidays, he’s been in for his birthday, and Children’s goes above and beyond in making everybody feel special.”

The Stuhr’s created this tradition as a way to give back. In just two years, The Stuhr’s have delivered over 2,000 gifts in total. They missed doing this in 2020 because of some emergency surgeries.

“We had three emergency surgeries in less than a month last year around the holidays, so we weren’t able to help last year. This year we’re making it bigger and better with the help of so many people,” said Lindsey. She said the coffee gift cards are great for caregivers. “Been there, I know as a mom, like, when you have the nurses coming in every two to four hours checking on your baby, you need that caffeine,” said Lindsey.

One of the trees this year was at Next Level Nutrition.

“It was an absolute no-brainer that we wanted to help support her and her family and Keaton, truly to share his story and give back to Children’s Hospital,” said Stephanie Baker, a co-owner at Next Level Nutrition.

Although Keaton is now on hospice, Lindsey said they’re happy to make a difference for families in the hospital. And she said the community support has been incredible.

“My heart is overflowing right now with all of the love and support,” said Lindsey.

If you missed the giving trees this year, Lindsey said they are going to continue this tradition for as long as they can. She said her family plans to continue even after Keaton is gone.

