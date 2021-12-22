LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just in time for Christmas, two high school girls basketball teams came together to help a classmate with Down syndrome experience some holiday hoops magic.

It happened on December 17th in Falls City, NE. Falls City Sacred Heart and and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer girls basketball teams were in the last quarter of their game with about 30 to 20 seconds left in the game. HTRS got possession of the ball and passed it to junior Libby Standerford. Libby has Down syndrome.

What happened next, coach Karmen Tomek said, was not normal.

Libby shot the ball and missed. It was rebounded by Falls City Sacred Heart, and then the Falls City Sacred Heart player passed the ball to Libby. The other team kept rebounding for her until she made a lay up to beat the buzzer.

“Brought tears to your eyes to see that because you don’t always see that,” said Libby’s mom, Kim Standerford, of watching her daughter hit a bucket at the buzzer.

The kindness of their opponent was not lost on the Lady Titans.

“To see the refs and the other team and fans do what they did, to be able to let her play the way she can, it’s great to see,” said teammate and friend Gracie Shafer. “To watch someone else do something I wish I could have everyone do was a miracle to me.”

Libby's shot a win for inclusion (Madison Pitsch)

Tomek said this is not the typical reaction to Libby being out on the court. She said normally teams rebound the ball and head to the other end. Just this week a referee called a travel on Libby at the end of the game.

“People don’t see a student with Down syndrome playing basketball, or volleyball,” said Tomek. “They don’t. It’s accepted in the world, but it’s new and people are taking light to it and being accepting. I have to give all kudos to Falls City Sacred Heart, we have not met a team that has done that for us yet "

Libby’s mom, Kim, said they’ve always worried about how people would treat Libby, and if she would get a “normal” life.

“From the time she was born we worried about how people would accept her and deal with her,” said Kim. “Couldn’t even imagine this happening”

Libby shoots a free throw while her mom Kim watches on (Madison Pitsch)

Tomek calls Libby a light on their team. Said Tomek of the junior:

“Yesterday during the varsity game she took my arm and put it over her shoulder, we’ll hug in the huddle, she’ll pull her friends closer to her on the bench.”

Libby watches practice along with her teammates (Madison Pitsch)

It’s fair to chalk this all up as a win for Libby and also a win for inclusion.

“She always says after she makes a basket, ‘I won, I won,’” said mom Kim. “It’s like, well your team didn’t win, but you won, you’re right”

Libby Standerford works on her free-throw form (Madison Pitsch)

