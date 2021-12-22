Advertisement

List of Lincoln restaurants open on Christmas

(KFVS12)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the 10th year, Locally owned Metro Dining Delivery has put together a list of Lincoln restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Some restaurants have said that if businesses is slow, they may close early, so it’s a good idea to make a phone call before venturing out.

If you know of a restaurant to add to the list you can email metrodiningdelivery@gmail.com or text changes to 402-474-7335.

2021 List of Restaurants open on Christmas in Lincoln, Nebraska

Note: This list is best viewed on a desktop computer.

