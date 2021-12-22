‘Longest Night’ event pays tribute to homeless who have died in the past year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dec. 21 is known around the world as the ‘Longest Night of the Year’ and it coincides with National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day.

It’s a night centered around homeless people who died in the past year. Tuesday night those from the Lincoln community were remembered with a ceremony at the People’s City Mission.

Tuesday marks the 30th year of the event around the nation. It’s a tradition that’s been observed at the mission for just as long. It’s a night to remember loved ones, friends and sometimes strangers.

The height of the event is a ceremonial reading of the names of those who have passed. It’s done by candlelight, in the memorial garden behind the mission. Eventually, those names will be engraved on plaques and added to the memorial.

“We let folks know that they existed, that they were important to us and many other people,” said Pastor Tom Barber, with the Mission.

This year they honored 17 people. Many in attendance knew someone on that list, listening quietly and reflecting on the year during the event. Often homeless people don’t get traditional funeral or memorial services.

“It can be really kind of undignified so we try to make this a dignified event,” Pastor Tom said. “We can actually scatter their ashes up above our wall if they want.”

The reading of the names is just part of the service. There’s also a short worship portion and time for those who knew them to speak.

“We have people who have sisters and brothers, close friends that were on it,” Pastor Tom said. “You know there are hundreds and hundreds of people I’ve seen on that wall that we’re pretty close to me and I know them and it’s hard over the years to see that.”

Pastor Tom said this time of year also gets especially dangerous, with colder weather on the way, so the Mission works around the clock to get guests the resources they need.

“The homeless die at a much higher rate than the general public,” Pastor Tom said. “We usually have 15 to 20 people who are homeless on that wall. There’s maybe 500 to 600 homeless people at most in Lincoln, so that’s a real high percentage.”

Pastor Tom said the memorial serves a great purpose year-round as well. As many people will come to sit and reflect and pay respect to those honored there.

