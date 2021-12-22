LPD: Woman shot in head at home in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting in north Lincoln.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to a home near 10th and New Hampshire Streets when a resident there called police to report someone had been shot.

According to police, officers arrived to find a 60-year-old woman with an gunshot wound to her head. LPD said she was still conscious when police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel arrived.

LPD said the two men who lived at the home, a 59-year-old man and a 54-year-old man are being questioned. Police said it’s unknown if one of those men shot the woman.

Currently no one is in custody and no one has been arrested. LPD said investigators are still piecing through what happened and they cannot detail the woman’s relationships with the two men.

According to police, the woman does not live at the home. She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers, investigators and crime scene technicians processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and conducted interviews.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

