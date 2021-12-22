MASK MANDATES: Here’s what other cities similar Lincoln are doing to fight COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right now, 92 of Nebraska’s 93 counties don’t have a mask mandate. Starting Friday morning, that number will be 93 of 93.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s mask mandate is ending Thursday at 11:59 p.m. It comes as cases are higher than when the mandate went into effect.

“This does not mean the pandemic is over, it doesn’t mean no more masks,” Health Director Pat Lopez said.

Lopez said when the department extended the mandate last month, it was with the intent to give people a chance to get vaccinated, especially kids, against COVID-19 while the mandate was still in place.

Lopez said now, they’ve had that chance, and the focus is on vaccines.

“What we’re trying to make clear now is that people have the power and they have the tools to make a difference,” Lopez said. “Masks are one of those tools. They’re one of those non-pharmaceutical things we have to protect ourselves. But vaccines are a critical element we have to have.”

As it stands, COVID-19 case numbers are around 140 new cases a day. Hospitalizations are still rising with 126 reported Tuesday. The positivity rate is at 14%. All of this has the Lancaster County risk dial remaining in the elevated orange.

On top of this, the first case of the Omicron Variant was detected in Lancaster County Tuesday. Lopez said they don’t know details about the case yet.

“We expected Omicron to come here,” Lopez said. “Usually we’re a few weeks behind. That is something we considered but we are not extending the mask mandate today. It’s one of the tools we have available and it doesn’t mean there won’t be other times when that’s what we have to do for the protection of our community.”

10/11 NOW spent Tuesday looking into the masking policies in counties similar to Lancaster County. We looked at Dane County, Wisconsin where Madison is located, Polk County, Iowa where Des Moines is located, Spokane County, Washington where Spokane is located, Allen County Indiana where Fort Wayne is located and Guilford County, North Carolina where Greensboro is located. Data was pulled from local health departments and the New York Times and CDC COVID-19 trackers.

First, let’s look at Lancaster County. According to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker, as of Tuesday afternoon, 63% of the population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and over the past seven days the county has had an average of 143 new cases a day. The CDC reports an average 72 new hospitalizations over the last seven days as well. A mask mandate is in effect in Lancaster County until midnight on December 23.

Lancaster County's mask mandate is set to end December 23, 2021. (KOLN)

Second, let’s look at Dane County, Wisconsin. According to the New York Times, 79% of Dane County is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the average number of new daily cases is 389. The CDC reports an average of 75 new hospitalizations over the last seven days. A mask mandate is in effect in Dane County, it was recently extended until February. A press release from the health department cites high hospitalizations and the new variant as the cause for the extension.

A mask mandate is in effect in Dane County, Wisconsin until February. (KOLN)

Third is Polk County, Iowa. According to the New York Times, 63% of Polk County is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the average number of daily new cases is 235. The CDC tracker reports an average of 124 new hospitalizations in the last seven days. There is no mask mandate in Polk County as a state law prohibits cities and counties from enacting one.

There is no mask mandate in Polk County, Iowa due to a state law prohibiting one. (KOLN)

Fourth is Allen County, Indiana. According to the New York Times, 50% of the county is fully vaccinated and their daily new case average is 267. The CDC reports their average number of new hospitalizations over the last week is 278. There is no mask mandate in effect in Fort Wayne. It does appear that at various times in the fall the county has enacted a mask mandate in city or county buildings.

There is no mask mandate in effect in Allen County, Indiana. (KOLN)

Fifth is Guilford County, North Carolina. According to the New York Times, 58% of the population is fully vaccinated and the seven-day daily case average is 173. The CDC reports a weekly average of 82 new hospitalizations for the last seven days. There is no mask mandate in effect in Guilford County.

There is no mask mandate in effect in Guilford County, North Carolina. (KOLN)

Finally, 10/11 NOW looked at Spokane County, Washington. According to the New York Times, 57% of the population of Spokane is fully vaccinated and the seven-day new case average is 75. The CDC reports the average number of new hospitalizations over the last seven days is 45. Spokane County is under a statewide mask mandate.

Spokane County, Washington is currently affected by a statewide mask mandate. (KOLN)

Lopez said the health department does look at what other counties are doing and uses that information to inform their decisions locally. But above all else, they look at what’s happening here.

“The most important thing is to make a decision based on the best information possible, use all of the resources we have and do the right thing in our community,” Lopez said. “We have to weigh what’s in the best interest in keeping our community members safe, allowing our economy to move forward and for people to have resources they need available.”

When looking at the data across the six counties, including Lancaster, it’s hard to see a clear impact of the mask mandates. However, those with mask mandates do appear to have lower hospitalizations. Lopez said she believes the mask mandate has made an impact here.

“We didn’t have any schools closed down here, or other experiences some schools have had,” Lopez said. “Can I give you an exact number, no, but our cases over time and deaths are somewhat different from other counties that haven’t had a mask mandate. Not just somewhat different but very different.”

Her main message Tuesday, however, was about vaccines.

“Masking does not take the place of a vaccine,” Lopez said. “It’s time to step up and get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.