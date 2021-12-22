Mild and breezy for Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine expected on Wednesday with milder temperatures. The nice weather will continue through Friday with near record highs possible Christmas Eve day.
Mainly sunny, breezy and mild Wednesday with the high for the Lincoln area in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 20s.
Mostly sunny and mild on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and southwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph.
Near record highs possible on Friday, Christmas Eve day, with highs around 60 degrees. Record high on December 24th in Lincoln is 62 degrees set in 1889. Mostly sunny skies expected with a west breeze at 5 to 15 mph.
It will be colder for Christmas Day, however, temperatures still expected to be above average. There will be a slight chance for a sprinkle or flurry late Friday night into Christmas morning. Sunday will be a bit milder with another very small chance of a sprinkle or two. Colder temperatures as we head into the final week of 2021.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.