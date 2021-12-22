Minden woman suing school board

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Minden woman who was kicked off the school board for not wearing a mask is now going to court.

Katie Sinsel was removed from an April 12 meeting of the Minden school board after she refused to comply with a policy requiring everyone to wear masks at the board’s meetings. She was later voted off the school board and replaced by Darcie Reed.

Last month, Sinsel filed a lawsuit against the Minden board. In the lawsuit, Sinsel asks that the court remove Reed from the board and declare that she is the lawfully elected member of the board. Sinsel also accused the board of violating the open meetings law and wants the decisions made by the board during a May 27 meeting thrown out.

Court records do not indicate a date when the suit will be heard. Sinsel is being represented by a Lincoln law firm.

In May, the Kearney County attorney filed misdemeanor charges of trespassing and disturbing the peace against Sinsel. Those charges were reportedly dismissed.

