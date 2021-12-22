Murray bridge in Nebraska opens as single lane after collapse
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bridge in Murray, Nebraska is now open to a single lane according to Nebraska DOT.
Crews had been working on the project along Highway 1 in the town south of Bellevue which at one point faced a serious setback. Intense rain washed out the road leading to the bridge and swept away the ground underneath.
Again, the viaduct is open to a single lane with temporary traffic signals. Drivers are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, buckle up, and put phones down.
