Nebraska sex trafficker will spend rest of his life in prison

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A South Central Nebraska man was sentenced Wednesday for multiple crimes he committed against a 15-year-old victim in 2019.

William “Billy” Quinn of Oxford, Nebraska was sentenced to a minimum of 176.5 years to a maximum of 304 years in prison.

Earlier this summer, a two-week trial ended with a jury finding Quinn guilty of 13 felonies, including counts of sex trafficking of a minor, first-degree sexual assault of a child, and the production of child pornography. To date, 18 other defendants have been arrested for crimes associated with Quinn’s actions.

In reaction to this sentence, Attorney General Doug Peterson said, “Today’s sentence is essentially a life sentence imposed on Billy Quinn. The sentence issued by Judge Doyle sends a strong message that those who traffic children for sex will pay a substantial penalty for their acts. I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved in the case and the Furnas County Attorney for their collaboration on this case.”

Furnas County Attorney, Morgan Farquhar, responded as well to the sentencing, “Sex trafficking is an especially cruel and dehumanizing crime, especially when an adult predator like Mr. Quinn targets a child for abuse and exploitation. This victim suffered approximately six months of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse perpetrated by Quinn. The sentence handed down today cannot reverse the brutality that this victim suffered at the hands of William Quinn, but it can assure that Quinn will never again have the opportunity to harm another person and send a strong message to any person who desires to pursue this type of behavior.

The investigation of this case involved many agencies, including the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Norfolk Police, Kearney Police, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Parole, Nebraska Probation, and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

If you suspect someone is a victim, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline to report: 1-888-373-7888.

