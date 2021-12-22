Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol apologizes for late night emergency alert error

December 21, 2021
December 21, 2021(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you were awoken late Tuesday night by an alert on your phone, it wasn’t from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Smartphones across Nebraska lit up, vibrated, and provided an ear-piercing squelch with the message “Emergency Alert. The following is a test of the Emergency Alert System. This is a monthly test of the EAS.”

The message was delivered at 11:07 p.m. CT.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported Wednesday morning that the NSP, Nebraska Public Media, and NEMA alternate the monthly tests between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. but the tests are only supposed to be activated for broadcast media. You often see those running as crawls across the screen with a brief audio interrupt.

On Tuesday night, it was NSP’s turn to trigger the test. NSP acknowledged Wednesday morning that it inadvertently activated the Wireless Emergency Alert System.

The state patrol apologized for any inconvenience or distress the error may have caused.

WOWT 6 news contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln DHM Mask Mandate is set to expire on Dec. 23.
Mask mandate in Lancaster County to end Thursday
500 animals removed from Papillion home
Joshua Marchand, 31, of Aurora, was arrested on felony sex trafficking out of Buffalo County.
Aurora man facing sex trafficking charge
Miguel Samaniego, 29, of Grand Island was arrested following a pursuit that spanned from Hall...
Pursuit involving child leads to Grand Island man’s arrest
LSO [File Photo]
LSO: Man breaks into homeowner’s garage

Latest News

‘Longest Night’ event pays tribute to homeless who have died in the past year
‘Longest Night’ event pays tribute to homeless who have died in the past year
The Longest Night
"Longest night" event plays tribute to homeless who have died in the past year
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!