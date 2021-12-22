Advertisement

North 27th Street lanes reopen

View of 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway on December 22, 2021.
View of 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway on December 22, 2021.(City of Lincoln Traffic Cameras)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A widely traveled stretch of North 27th Street in Lincoln has fully reopened following lane closures that began in May.

All lanes of North 27th Street between Theresa Street and Old Dairy Road are officially open.

The lane closures began May 10 for bridge repairs over Salt Creek.

There is still a southbound right-turn lane closure there so crews can finish sidewalk work in conjunction with this project. The sidewalk work is nearly complete.

“In the spring, we plan to lay seeding for grass and erosion control matting to enhance the look of the green space in that area,” Erika Hill with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

